This Valentine’s Day, Dunkin’ Donuts wants to help you express your love and likes with specialty treats for your special someone.

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a heart-shaped donut, and Dunkin’ Franchisee Tom Santurri says they’re once again bringing back two fan favorites this year. Try the Brownie Batter Donut, a heart shaped treat with chocolate frosting and brownie batter filling or opt for Cupid’s Choice, filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and sprinkles.

Dunkin’ is also offering the ultimate flavor combinations to help guests find the perfect match this Valentine’s Day. The Pink Strawberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher is a popular treat that Tom says is good for you too. Pair it with a Cupid’s Choice donut to make the perfect pairing.

Dunkin is also offering special perks in the spirit of showing some love this holiday. DD Perks members are invited to share the love with family and friends from February 11th through the 13th to earn three times the points on all donut and Munchkin treats. And on Monday, members who use the app can also get rewarded for Valentine’s Day.

To take advantage of these sweet treat options visit any Dunkin’ Donuts location near you, or find them online at DunkinDonuts.com.