(WSYR-TV) — It’s time to put the warm-weather clothing away and get ready for cooler temps.

Personal Stylist Allison Harrison discusses tips to help you extend the life of your clothing so that you can get the most out of those falls clothes.

Some tips may be common sense, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t essential in maintaining the quality of your wardrobe.

Here’s her full list of tips:

Use velvet hangers Limit washing frequency Air dry clothes Fold sweaters Wash clothes inside out to preserve the logo, graphics, and colors Do not over stuff the washing machine – clothes won’t wash properly and will rub together causing fabric breakdown Use a steamer instead of an iron Consider buying a fabric shaving tool, which removes lint, pills, fuzz Buy quality clothes to have lower cost per wear items in your closet (price of an item divided by the # of times you wear it)

For more tips and information, go check out AllisonRoseHarrison.com.