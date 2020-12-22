Extraordinary Talent of 2020

This has been a challenging year for everyone, and it’s been especially hard for musicians.

Central New Yorkers are eager for a little hope, and Carrie Lazarus delivers with a fresh take on her annual showcase of young talent. Carrie says the pandemic brought many challenges in producing the show, but it also created opportunities. She worked with community leaders to find and audition new talent and make the lineup the most inclusive yet.

Familiar names worked with and mentored some of the newer finds. The result is an hour of exciting performances from some of the region’s most promising vocalists and musicians. The lineup includes Nick Ziobro, Julia Goodwin, Canen, Sadie Fridley, and NOTEified, and introduces Nuwr’Iyl Neal and Ezzryanah Jefferson. There’s also a special appearance from the Bethany Baptist Church Community Choir.

Carrie gave Sistina and Steve a preview of the show, and talked about producing a show during the pandemic. “Carrie Lazarus Presents Extraordinary Talent 2020” airs Wednesday night at 7:00pm… with a special Christmas Eve rebroadcast, Thursday at 4:00pm on NewsChannel 9 WSYR.