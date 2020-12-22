Extraordinary Talent of 2020

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

This has been a challenging year for everyone, and it’s been especially hard for musicians. 

Central New Yorkers are eager for a little hope, and Carrie Lazarus delivers with a fresh take on her annual showcase of young talent.   Carrie says the pandemic brought many challenges in producing the show, but it also created opportunities.  She worked with community leaders to find and audition new talent and make the lineup the most inclusive yet. 

Familiar names worked with and mentored some of the newer finds.  The result is an hour of exciting performances from some of the region’s most promising vocalists and musicians.  The lineup includes Nick Ziobro, Julia Goodwin, Canen, Sadie Fridley, and NOTEified, and introduces Nuwr’Iyl Neal and Ezzryanah Jefferson.  There’s also a special appearance from the Bethany Baptist Church Community Choir. 

Carrie gave Sistina and Steve a preview of the show, and talked about producing a show during the pandemic. “Carrie Lazarus Presents Extraordinary Talent 2020” airs Wednesday night at 7:00pm… with a special Christmas Eve rebroadcast, Thursday at 4:00pm on NewsChannel 9 WSYR.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected