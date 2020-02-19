Extraordinary Talent: Solvay Chamber Choir

The Rescue Mission’s Freeze Out 5K is back with their glow-in-the-dark theme to help end homelessness in central New York. Funds raised help provide services and shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

The short race consists of two loops around the SRC Arena and runners are only outside for the time it takes them to complete the course. Chief Development Officer of the Rescue Mission, Tori Shires, said the time spent in the cold doesn't compare to harsh reality of those living outside.