EZ Black Pepper Salmon On The Menu For Wegmans Wednesday

A mother daughter duo are behind the local french inspired restaurant The Brasserie Bar & Bistro. Daughter, Michele Roesch, and her mother, Nora, opened the restaurant almost 5 years ago. The eatery located in Camillus's Township 5 offers brunch every Sunday and are one of the dozen restaurants participating in the CNY Diaper Bank's "Battle of the Brunch".

Roesch said although the restaurant has a European flair it still has local flavor. "We got a great kitchen staff. Everything is made in house. It's fresh. The food is delicious," Roesch said.