(WSYR-TV) — Bringing two communities together, Fabius-Pompey and Tully soccer teams are playing to benefit two charities: the Upstate Cancer Center and Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund.

This is their seventh annual event. Last year, the event raised over $50,000. The teams have selected these two new charities this year to promote cancer awareness since so many people’s lives have been affected by cancer in one way or another.

The benefit is volunteer-driven and includes players, parents, individuals, and community business/organizations who are all working together to raise cancer awareness. The benefit will kick off with Fabius-Pompey’s Girls Varsity team playing at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. This will be followed by the Boys Varsity team game at 7 p.m. Both games are under the lights along with concession stand food, snacks, and beverages available.

Parking and admission is free. Monetary donations will be accepted throughout the day. All proceeds from this event will be divided among the two selected charities.

To learn more about the cancer benefit, visit CommunitiesKickinCancer.org.