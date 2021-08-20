Fair Director Talks About What To Expect This Year

The Great New York State Fair kicks off Friday and Steve Infanti and Sistina Giordano caught up Fair Director Troy Waffner about what to expect this year.

It’s the longest planned state fair and this year it’s also cashless at the gates for tickets and parking lots.

From indoor mask mandates, new food vendors and even more space to stretch out, Troy says that fair-goers are encouraged to come out, have fun and pack their patience.

To purchase tickets, visit the entertainment schedule, use the fair food finder and so much more, visit NYSFair.NY.Gov.