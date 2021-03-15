Fairmount Community Library Can Help You Book Your COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment

COVID-19 vaccination sites are up and running across Onondaga County, but for those without access to online services, booking an appointment has proven to be challenging. The Fairmount Community Library saw a need and has once again stepped up to help members of the community.

Denise Headd is the Director of Community Relations at the library and says that while they’re not up and running to the public in person, they can help with appointments. The library is offering assistance for those interested, via telephone or in-person, by appointment only. The one-on-one assistance program takes approximately thirty minutes and all details can be set up to make the appointment easy for the individual, she adds. They also provide printed paperwork too.

Services are being offered on Mondays and Tuesdays from 2 to 5pm or by appointment. Advanced registration is required. To reserve your spot, call the library at (315) 487-8933 or (315) 382-8988. Masks are required for in-person appointments.

To learn more, visit FairmountLibrary.org or visit them on Facebook.