(WSYR-TV) — Next week is National Public Health Week and Syracuse University is gearing up to put health issues in focus. Lisa Olson-Gugerty joins us today to talk about the week of events the university is hosting.

Olson-Gugerty is an Associate Teaching Professor at the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics. They are kicking off the week with a Monday Mile, and then on Tuesday they are hosting a Narcan training session. She also discusses the partnerships they have to celebrate this year’s theme of culture and health.

For more information on these events, visit Syr.edu.