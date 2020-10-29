Fall Into A Skincare Routine

The days are getting shorter and the weather is turning cool and just like your wardrobe, you may begin to notice some not-so-fun changes to your skin so should you change up your skincare routine with the seasons too. Licensed Esthetician, Yvette Provost gives us some tips how to ease into a skin care routine this fall season.
You can find Yvette on Instagram and at Evans Michaels Salon at 553 N Salina Street in Syracuse.
