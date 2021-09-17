Fall Is In The Air At Witty Wicks Candles & Gift Shop

Fall is in the air and at Witty Wicks Candles & Gift Shop at Township 5 in Camillus.

Gear up for the season with fall favorites including pumpkins, signs, banners, and other home décor. They also sell homemade candles, some with great fall scents. You don’t just have to decorate the inside of your home; Witty Wicks has great outdoor décor as well. Spice up your front porch or entryway with signs, Halloween bunting and outdoor candle holders.

Owner Aubry Panek says the time to decorate – is now!

“I think for us, it’s like as soon as that crispness hits the air, the kids go back to school” she says. “Everybody immediately thinks ‘I’m ready for fall.’ It’s time to put a little decoration up. Bring in those autumn colors.”

The store’s Retail Manager, Cassie McNeill, says you should decorate”when it makes your heart happy.”

Fall also brings football season and you can sport locally themed apparel available at the store. Witty Wicks Candles & Gift Shop offers original designs of shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies. If you purchase one and return to the store in October wearing it, you’ll receive a special discount at that time.

Stop by Witty Wicks Candles & Gift Shop and shop local! They’re located at Township Five in Camillus. The store is open Monday through Saturday 10am to 7pm, and Sundays 11am to 5pm.

Click here to visit their website, WittyWicks.com, to learn more and shop online.