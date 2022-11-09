(WSYR-TV) — The announcement of Micron coming to Central New York has created plenty of buzz in our area. That buzz can also be felt on the campus of SUNY Oswego. They’re holding an open house this weekend and they’re expecting one of the largest turnouts in years.

The excitement of Micron has SUNY Oswego’s Electrical and Computer Engineering Department gearing up for the demand.

SUNY offered free applications statewide this year, and SUNY Oswego has decided to extend the free application period for the entire month of November. Dr. Spenceley explains that making the application process free opens the college to a diverse group of students and families.

Graduate Darius Gaines reflected on his time at SUNY Oswego, talking about the beautiful campus and the connection he had with his professors. Now a product engineer at Stickley Furniture, Darius says that his time at SUNY Oswego prepared him for the career he now has.

The 2022 Fall Open House at SUNY Oswego is set for this Friday, Nov. 11. Learn more by visiting Oswego.edu/OpenHouse.