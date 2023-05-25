(WSYR-TV) — The Gifford Family Theatre is presenting “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience” at Le Moyne College’s W. Carroll Center for the Performing Arts beginning this week.

Anna Cornell and Kilian Crowley joined the show to discuss what it is like being in this production. Especially, since it was supposed to run in the spring of 2020.

The play is based on a book by popular children’s author Mo Willems and is very popular with children. In fact, the cast and crew are doing 3 weeks of weekday school matinees as well as 3 weekends of “public performances.”

For a list of public performances, and to get tickets, visit GiffordFamilyTheatre.org or call/visit the box office at 315-445-4200.