WSYR-TV — Get Seneca Savvy! Live more certain in uncertain times and feel prepared for anything that comes your way…register for the free online webinar offered by Seneca Savings.

The webinar is on April 28th at 3 p.m and is being hosted by Seneca Savings’ Senior VP of Retail Banking, Laurie Ucher. Helpful resources, tips, insights, true stories, and actions you can begin today to protect and prepare your family for any emergency that could be around the corner.

In this workshop, participants will learn how to understand what a financial emergency is, how to prepare for it, and the importance of having an emergency savings plan. Participants will also learn about tools and resources to develop and implement an emergency savings strategy. Lastly participants will develop skills to protect themselves during times of financial emergency or uncertainty. Be sure to download the helpful worksheets prior to the webinar to get the most out of your experience. See you on the 28th!

Seneca Savings is a community bank that feeds into a self-sustaining micro-economy by keeping funds right here in Central New York. The idea of “sustainability” is linked to a lot of their local activities.

You can register at https://www.senecasavings.com/family-emergency-planning-free-online-webinar-fri-4-28-3pm/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SenecaSavings/