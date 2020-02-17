Family Fun All Week Long at The Rosamond Gifford Zoo

Make the most of the kid’s winter break with some family fun at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Enjoy themed activities everyday of break including a teddy bear clinic and carnival day!

The eventful week kicks off Monday, February 17th with a Teddy Bear Clinic sponsored by St. Joseph’s Health. Children can bring their favorite plush friend for a full exam and “first aid” if needed.

Families can participate in an animal scavenger hunt for Endangered Species Day on Tuesday, February 18th. Children can see and learn about Australian endangered species like those harmed by the bush fires.

On Wednesday, February 19th enjoy guided tours of the new Story Walk at the Zoo. It features the children’s book Good Night, Gorilla.

It is Pokémon Go Day on Thursday, February 20th. Enthusiasts will have fun seeing how many zoo-themed Pokémon they can catch.

End the fun on Friday, February 21st with the zoo’s first Carnival Day. Enjoy games, prizes, fortune telling, popcorn, cotton candy and more.

Support the rehabilitation of wildlife in Australia by giving to the zoo’s “Aid For Australia” fundraiser. Purchase t-shirts, sweatshirts, wrist bands and more that helps raise money for fire efforts in Australia.

For more information on the events or to learn more about the Rosamond Gifford Zoo visit SyracuseZooEvents.org