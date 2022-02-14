Scooby-Doo and his mystery solving friends are embarking on an all-new adventure in a brand-new stage show called Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold.

“This is a really unique version of Scooby-Doo because it’s a musical” says Samantha De Benedet, who plays Daphne. “You’re seeing Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. Gang singing and dancing, and it’s all original music and original story and original choreography and there are elements of circus and amazing handmade puppets which are brought to life by really talented puppeteers, so it’s a really unique way to see Scooby-Doo.”

The show is described like this:

In Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, fans of music, discovery, and gh-gh-ghosts! won’t need a passport to travel with Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma to Alta Luz, a fictitious South American town where ghostly sightings of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold) threaten to scare attendees away from the annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration. Through dialogue, dance, song, and amazing landscapes, audiences will join the journey as the Gang takes the Mystery Machine on its first flight to a land of ancient civiliza-tions, legends, and culture. As they sniff for clues (and snacks), a trail of extinct purple irises leads them through a veritable Nazca lines labyrinth of mystery as the Gang meets friends…or foes?…Miguel the groundskeeper, Luis the lama, botanist Professor Falcone, the Pachacuties, and Ayar Manco (the 13th Century founder of the Incan civilization). Zoinks!

De Benedet says Scooby-Doo fans will recognize the iconic character she plays on stage but adds that Daphne has evolved from the one we all remember from the classic cartoons.

“She is more of a fighter. She’s a black belt in karate, and she’s definitely more involved in solving the mysteries than we see in the original cartoon. She’s kind of come from the damsel in distress to being more integrated into the into the gang.”

The Broadway Theatre League of Utica is bringing Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold to Central New York. The show is produced by the Montreal-based production company, Monlove.

It is scheduled to play the Oncenter’s Crouse Hinds Theatre in Syracuse on Wednesday, February 16 at 7 p.m.

