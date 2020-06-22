Family Fun: The Everson’s Creativity Kits

Schools might be done for the year, but this summer it’s critical to keep kids learning while they’re having fun.

To help with that, the Everson Museum of Art is offering creativity kits that have all you need for some pretty fun projects. 

“We still want to bring art to kids at home” says Kimberly Griffiths, Curator of Education at the Everson Museum of Art. “They include seven lesson plans and include all of the materials and tools that kids will need to create these activities.”

Those activities include:

  • Power Figure: Make your own personal power figure collage self-portrait
  • Clay-Bots: Build a fantastic robot using clay
  • Cityscape at Night: Create a colorful city scene using chalk pastels
  • Black Teapot: Make a 3D multimedia still life
  • Nature Print: Head outside to find natural materials to imprint in clay
  • Let’s Grow: Explore the magic of art and science (in collaboration with The MOST)
  • Colorful Geometric: Make a vibrant geometric abstract painting

Griffiths says that all the activities were inspired by artwork at the Everson Museum of Art. More than that, they’ll help get kids off their devices and doing hands-on projects.

“This is helping them to use creativity and imagination and you know it’s been a stressful time and art is really a great tool to help move through, that and it’s just a way to have fun and use your imagination” adds Griffiths. “So it’s learning at the same time but using your creativity which is really important.”

Click here to learn more about or purchase an Everson Creativity Kits. They are $125 each and will be available for pickup at the end of July. You can also purchase one as a donation for kids who may not otherwise be able to get one.

