Family Health Gatherings Happening In City Parks All Summer Long

They Syracuse Community Health Center and 100 Black Men of Syracuse are working together on a major vaccination effort this sumemr.

With an innovative public health effort, they’ve come up with a fun way to hear great music and get vaccinated too. Larry Luttinger is the executive director of CNY Jazz and he says that the unique opportunity is affording so many people accessibility to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The goal of the program is to increase vaccinations, decrease infections and stamp out COVID-19 for good, Larry adds. Each event will feature COVID-19 vaccinations, live music by national and regional acts, a health care village, health education goodie bags and inspirational speakers. Prize incentives will also be awarded to those who do get vaccinated.

The Syracuse Community Health Family Health Picnic series is happening every other Sunday through August 22nd. Each event will be in a different city park at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. To learn more, visit CNYJazzinTheCity.org.