(WSYR-TV) — A new historical project launches Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Everson Museum of Art. The goal is to create an inclusive living archive of Syracuse’s history through family photographs and the stories they tell.

Community members are invited to share their family photos and stories. Photos will be preserved through digital scanning and become part of a publicly accessible archive. Stories about the photos will be recorded at interview stations.

The entire event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required but reserving a spot in Saturday’s photo-share event is highly recommended via Eventbrite.com You can also learn more at Everson.org/Events