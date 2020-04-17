Family Yoga Calms COVID-19 Blues

Make Sunday fun day with your family during COVID-19. Yoga instructor and owner of Little Yogis, Trista Phillipson, said moving our bodies, breathing and meditating can help kids and parents relieve stress.

The Sunday funday family yoga class happens every Sunday from 11:30am to 12:30pm virtually through zoom. Little Yogis is offering a special during the month of April, drop in on a Sunday class for a $17.

For more information on classes and more visit Little Yogis online at http://theoyogastudio.com/.