(WSYR-TV) — We are a little over a week into the Medicare open enrollment period for 2023, and even though it can be a bit confusing, answers to your questions are right at your fingertips.

Dr. Mitchell Brodey, the president and CEO of FamilyCare Medical Group, shares information on the company’s upcoming ‘Shop and Compare’ event happening this Friday.

The event will focus on updating patients on Medicare Advantage plan options, specifically:

Up-to-date Medicare Information

The health plan options that are available to patients.

How to compare options

How to choose a plan that fits the needs of the patient

Brokers will be available on site to assist with benefit questions.

The ‘Shop and Compare’ event is scheduled for this Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. in the Embassy Suites at Destiny USA.

Learn more about FamilyCare Medical Group at fcmg.org.