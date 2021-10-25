Fashion 4-1-1 On The Crop Top Trend

It takes a lot to want to bare your stomach in public however cute and on trend the crop top is. And while some would rather avoid it, others are opting to bare their belly’s in place of showing off their assets. But the question is, should you sport one?

Stylist, Allison Rose Harrison, says that crop tops look best with high-waist pants. Especially if you’re not interested in showing too much skin. She adds the high waist will hide everything you don’t want to be seen and still make you feel like you’ve adopted the trend. But for those who aren’t crazy about the idea, she says to wear what you’re comfortable with and look past the mannequins. She adds that normal size tops do still exist, you may just need to look a little harder to find them.

