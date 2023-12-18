(WSYR-TV) — Christmas Day is practically here. It’s just seven days away. New Year’s is not far behind, and you might be struggling with ideas on what to wear to the office party or family get-together. Personal stylist Allison Harrison has some ideas!

Allison recommends the following:

-Trends in holiday looks: sparkle, shimmer, sheer, leather, GLAM, sequin, metallic, glitter etc. Tartan is a big trend this year too – began in the fall and is really present in holiday fashion.



-I always like something a little different so I love the trends this year because they are not just red, green, lace, flannel etc. Have fun with it and be a little over the top!



-For men I think leather, suede, corduroy, and other warm winter fabrics are great for the holidays. Men can do more than a red ¼ zip or a red tie.



-Kids always have a pajama day at school this week so if you have not done it yet grab some cute pajamas for them and mix and match those pieces with jeans and regular clothes to add something to their holiday looks.



-Cozy and lounge looks are prevalent so if you like to be cozy on Christmas there are a lot of options out there to still look elevated but festive. Sequin joggers, satin wide leg pants, hoodies with a tulle hem etc.



-For NYE I say stick with the holiday trends mentioned and for colors gold, silver and black are the way to go! Keep it shiny!

Find Allison on social media at facebook.com/AllisonRoseHarrison and @AllisonRoseMasella on Instagram.