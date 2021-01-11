Fashion Essentials To Own in 2021

Fashion trends have taken on a whole new meaning in 2021, with so many people forced to stay home. But Stylist and Fashion Expert, Allison Harrison says there are a few staples that everyone should have in their closet this year.

Harrison suggests that simple solids can make all the difference when mixing and matching in the new year. She also says that a perfect pair of jeans are better than multiple pairs that sit on your closet shelves. And if you’re still in the market to shop this year, Harrison says there are some new items you can invest in, and it’s all in the form of lounge-wear. From cozy sweaters and soft hoodies, being comfortable is key when it comes to getting through 2021.

For more trendy tips, or if you need help with your wardrobe, find Allison online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.

