Fashion Tips For Kid From Stylist Allison Harrison

Fashion doesn’t just have to be for adults, in fact, Stylist Allison Harrison says that what your kids choose to wear can say a lot about them. From sneakers to scarves, here are a few of her helpful tips when it comes to kids and fashion.

Let Kids Express Themselves – Just like adults, kids can use what they wear to showcase who they are. From leisurewear to hair accessories, Allison says that letting your child’s style be a reflection of who they are is key. Make Colors, Patterns and Prints Part of the Mix – Kids of all ages can really get away with color and print, unlike adults. Allison says that if there’s a fashion choice that seems risky, then just have your child try it. You really can’t go wrong with a little color, even if you’re a kid. Let Them Be ‘Big Kids’ Too – Adult pieces may not be something that most parents think of when it comes to styling kids, but Allison says that blazers, fancy coats and even button-ups can really be charming and adorable on little ones. Clean Out Twice A Year – Pick a few times each year and go through your child’s wardrobe. Because kids grow so fast, it’s important to sort through when you can. Allison adds that if you do so during a time when they have new wardrobe items, it makes getting rid of the old stuff a lot easier. Sort It Out On Your Own – If your child has a hard time parting with their things, Allison recommends getting rid of items while your child isn’t home.

For more great tips from Allison, find her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.