Fashion Trends To ‘Fall’ For This Season

Fall is in the air and new fashion trends are emerging too. Lifestyle Expert Valery Lodato says that many of us will ‘fall’ for some of this year’s top pics. From faux leather pieces, to rocker T’s, re-imagined jackets, and western-style hats, Valery has great ideas for everyone.

One of the biggest trends this season is also known as a “shacket.” It’s a cross between a jacket and a shirt and Rue 21 has many to choose from. Valery adds that they’re often paired with fun graphic T-shirts and Maurices has an assortment of band shirts from Journey to Shania Twain to choose from.

Faux Leather is also popular just in time for the seasonal change. Rue 21 is one of the most affordable online retailers with pieces ranging from $30. And what’s old is new again in pant trends. Palazzo pants are back and two soft examples can be found on Amazon by a company called Santina. They feel great because of the soft fabric and are comfortable too.

For the men in your life, Valery suggests Mizzen + Main button down shirts. They’re made with a performance, moisture wicking fabric and offer four way stretch. They’re also great for the guy who sweats because of their anti-microbial technology. Valery adds that it’s like an extra coat of antiperspirant in shirt form.

Fashion trends are more than just clothes and if you’re looking to sport some fun jewelry this fall, the latest trend in bracelets can be worn by anyone. Isabelle Grace Jewelry offers classic gold beaded bracelets that you can customize and make to suit your own style.

And finally, finish off your look with some great hues for your nails. Color Street nail polish strips are easy to use and come in a variety of colors to choose from. For someone who prefers an actual polish, Deborah Lippmann’s fall colors are the perfect pinch of color too.

With so much to choose from there are many ways we can all be fashion forward this fall. Happy shopping!







