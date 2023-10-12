(WSYR-TV) — October is National Fire Prevention Month. Firefighters Association of New York (FASNY) is offering life-saving cooking safety tips to go along with this year’s theme, ‘Cooking Safety Starts With You.’

According to FASNY, cooking is one of the leading causes of reported home fires and home fire injuries in the state. Below are safety tips from FASNY.

Home cooking safety tips:

Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.

Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling, or broiling food.

If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the kitchen while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.

Safety considerations for cooking with oil:

Always stay in the kitchen when frying on the stovetop.

Keep an eye on what you fry. If you see wisps of smoke or the oil smells, immediately turn off the burner and/or carefully remove the pan from the burner. Smoke is a danger sign that the oil is too hot.

Heat the oil slowly to the temperature you need for frying or sautéing.

Add food gently to the pot or pan so the oil does not splatter.

Always cook with a lid beside your pan. If you have a fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not remove the cover because the fire could start again. Let the pan cool for a long time. Never throw water on the fire.

If the fire does not go out or you don’t feel comfortable sliding a lid over the pan, get everyone out of your home. Call the fire department from outside.

For more tips visit FASNY.com