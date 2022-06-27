With the warm weather rolling in, many are eager to travel and settle into summer vacation. Regardless of where you go, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York is encouraging folks to take extra precautions.

The Fourth of July can specifically lead to fire safety concerns with the use of fireworks, sparklers, and bonfires.

FASNY Secretary John D’Alessandro says that if something doesn’t feel right, don’t do it. Some fireworks are now legal to buy in New York, so it’s important that people store them safely before usage. This includes using a metal container or waterproof container and keeping the fireworks away from any kind of heat source.

If you’re traveling and lodging in an unfamiliar place, make a point to set a meeting place in case there is an emergency. Everyone staying at the location should know the entrances and exits of the building.

For more fire safety tips, visit fasny.com.