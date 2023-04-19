WSYR-TV — There are over 1600 fire departments in New York State and the need to fill those stations with firefighters is greater than it’s ever been. 20 years ago, there were approximately 20,000 more volunteer firefighters in New York State than there are now. Jon Barrett of the Cicero Fire Department is here to help spread the word to possible recruits.

FireFire departments across New York State will open their doors to residents Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 as part of the 14th annual RecruitNY weekend.

RecruitNY is a major initiative of the Firefighters Association of New York (FASNY) designed to help increase volunteer membership in local fire departments. Join in the success. Show your community the value of the volunteer fire service. Share your passion with neighbors, family and friends with RecruitNY!

For more information, visit https://www.recruitny.org