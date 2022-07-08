(WSYR-TV) — The relationship between fathers and their children is foundational to who children are in life and in the community.

Local group Fathers Arise is looking to strengthen the bond between fathers and their children right here in Syracuse with their second annual community-wide festival on Saturday, July 9.

The festival will have plenty of food, bouncy houses, classic cars, and live entertainment, and vendors for community members to enjoy. This event is free to the public and fathers are encouraged to attend with their children.

The Syracuse Police and Fire Departments will also be present, allowing children to see positive examples of community.

Bishop Dr. H. Bernard Alex explains the importance of positive male figures in the lives of children. “It has been statistically shown that when children have fathers and/or male figures in their lives early, it changes the trajectory of their success,” he says.

Fathers Arise is working in partnership with Onondaga County Healthy Start and several other foundations to put on the Fathers Arise Community Festival.

The festival runs tomorrow from noon – 4 p.m. at 817 E. Willow Street in Syracuse at Victory Temple Fellowship Church.