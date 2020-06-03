Father’s Day Gift Ideas From Amy Sewell

Interactive Maps

Lifestyle expert Amy Sewell from Shop With Style shares a variety of ways to show dad some love this Father’s Day. From steaks on the grill to reading a good book, here’s some top picks for dad.

When it comes to gifts for Dad, it seems you never go wrong with food – especially if that involves firing up the grill. Visit OmahaSteaks.com to place your order.

Accompany the steaks with a personalized cutting board or even some utensils at PersonalizationMall.com

Another great and stylish gift is a watch. Helzberg.com has various styles to choose from.

Lastly, a book can be perfect gift for dad! ‘Becoming Better Grownups’ By Brad Montague, is available anywhere books are sold.

