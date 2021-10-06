Favorite Fall Decorating Ideas

While the leaves are changing, Fall in Central New York can create the perfect inspiration for a new home décor project.

Interior designer Natalie Greathouse says with some swaps can help you transition your home for fall. If you don’t know where to start, she mentions keeping it simple when transitioning your space.

From black, tan to ivory, Greathouse mentions neutrals are in and can be included in a variety of ways. You can also swap out bright summer colors to a dark and deeper color palette. Spice up your couch and seating area with the addition of throw pillows.

If you are already thinking of your place settings for the holidays, Natalie recommends keeping it simple so there’s less to get dusty. She says, “I keep my same mat and plate, swap out napkins, and add a mini pumpkin from a bulk pack on top.”

To learn more about how Natalie can help you with your home you can visit, GreathouseOfDecor.com.