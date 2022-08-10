(WSYR-TV) — Now is a great time to shop for new books. If you’re looking to get a new read for a great price, the Fayetteville Library Basement Book Sale is the place for you this coming weekend.

The library is transforming the basement of their building into a bookstore this coming Saturday. Customers won’t have to worry about digging through boxes of books; the items have been shelved, laid out on display, and organized.

This year, there are over 20,000 donated items. These include books, music, movies, and beyond. This project is “for the community, by the community.”

The book sale is the biggest fundraiser for the library of the year. Proceeds go right back into the library, funding the purchasing of new books and items. The library also thanks the volunteers who have put hours into organizing and setting up the basement.

Prices range from $0.25 for paperbacks to $2 for hardcover items. This is a sustainable way to purchase your books for the fall season.

It’s also important for kids to be exposed to literature early, whether it be by reading to them directly or just seeing books in their home. This exposure helps prepare the next generation of readers.

The Basement Book Sale is happening this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fayetteville Free Library. For more information, visit FFLib.org.