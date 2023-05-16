(WSYR-TV) — If you are looking for some summer reading, look no further.

The Fayetteville Free Library is hosting their first basement book sale of the year. It’s this Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Leah Kraus, the Assistant Director of the Library, joined the Bridge Street set Tuesday to preview the event. Prices start at just $0.50. Shoppers can browse over 20,000 well-organized items – books, movies, CDs, games, and puzzles for kids, teens and adults.

“Items in our book sale are donated to the library by the community, and organized by our amazing volunteers. The library is always accepting donated items– even during the sale,” Kraus said.

To learn more about the library and its book sale, visit FFLib.org.