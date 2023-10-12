(WSYR-TV) — When thinking of a haunted house, one does not usually picture elegant dancers pulling off the scare, but for over two decades that is exactly what the CMC Dance Company has pulled off, and with great fanfare.

Owner and Artistic Director Marjorie Taylor joined Bridge Street Thursday to show off some of the house and tell us what they have to offer.

The CMC Haunted House features:

Amped Up House New audio and visual features

Food/snacks

Photo Ops

Outdoor Movie

Price Guide 1 Trail $15 2 Trails $25 RIP Access $30

No Scare Option

To purchase tickets head over to CMCHaunts.com.