Bad BBQ Breath? Watch What You Eat!

Barbecue season is upon us and according to one doctor, what you’re cooking on the grill can contribute to bad breath.

“Many incidences of bad breath are caused by bacteria” says Dr. Harold Katz – known as America’s Bad Breath Doctor. “They live in the back of your tongue, throat, and tonsils, and under certain conditions they produce what are called volatile sulfur compounds.”

In other words, bad breath.

Dr. Katz says among the worst foods are garlic, onions, those high in sugar content and even some dairy products. He also suggests thinking twice before grabbing an adult beverage.

“If you have a cold beer on a hot summer day, the alcohol actually makes your mouth dry over a period of time” he says. “Alcohol is a drying agent and once your mouth is dry, it triggers those bacteria to produce more sulfur. It’s sort of like having a morning breath all day long.”

Dr. Katz recommends brushing your teeth and using mouthwash daily, but also watching what you eat.

