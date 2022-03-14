The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to work from home, giving them a chance to think about ways they can better utilize all the space in their houses.

“Our name has the word closets in it, and of course, that’s what most people know us for” says Joy Rafferty, owner of California Closets Syracuse. “But we really do just about any other space in the home. So, when we say ‘think outside the closet,’ we’re talking about home offices, pantries, garages, built-ins, wall beds. Really, with the exception of kitchens, we can do any other kind of home storage.”

California Closets Syracuse has been creating unique spaces and working with customers to create whatever they envision since 1995. Rafferty says often times, making a change to a small space can make a big difference.

“Those are the spaces where people tend to think they don’t have enough room, so our goal is to use every inch of space just to maximize it and and make the most of it but in a custom way to whatever the homeowner is storing and how they like to store their things” Rafferty says.

California Closets Syracuse has a showroom at 3210 Erie Blvd. East in DeWitt. Call the showroom at (315) 227-3566 or visit them online at CaliforniaClosets.com.