For 60 years, the Dr. Tom Dooley Choraliers have been singing the songs of Ireland.

“A lot of people know it” says the group’s director, Lisa Ellis. “They can sing along. For the most part, it’s upbeat. People dance to it. It tells the story of your life and people can relate to it. And it’s just very uplifting and happy.”

The all-male a cappella group has been performing at various community events through March, with more planned as St. Patrick’s Day approaches. They also march each year in the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade.

“We’ve decided as a group that we wanted to help serve the community more than just bringing to life the music of Ireland” says Pete Carentz, who is President of the Choraliers. “We found the Saint Patrick Hunger Project, so we want to help raise awareness and raise funds.”

Carentz says his group has been raising money at performances and their website. They also have an album of Irish music called Mo Anam Cara, which is available as a digital download.

Vincent Christian, Chairman of the St. Patrick Hunger Project, says the group’s efforts are appreciated, as hunger is a big problem in Central New York.

“40% of the people who are food insecure are actually children” he says. “So that’s where the need is really the greatest, and that’s what we’re really, really trying to help with.”

The St. Patrick Hunger Project relies not just on financial donations, but food donations as well. COVID-19 forced many companies and organizations to stop hosting traditional food collection drives. But they need continued, as did the work of the St. Patrick Hunger Project.

Food collected is distributed to food pantries in the Greater Syracuse area through the Food Bank of CNY and the InterReligious Food Consortium. Donations since the last Parade have provided more than 162,000 meals in Central New York.

Click here to visit the The Dr. Tom Dooley Choraliers online. You can learn about upcoming performances, make a financial donation to the St. Patrick Hunger Project, or purchase a digital download of their Irish album.

Click here to visit the St. Patrick Hunger Project website.