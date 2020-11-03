Invisible Fence Brand Shares Tips For Successfully Welcoming A Shelter Dog To Your Life

If you’re thinking about adopting a dog, now is a good time to do so: it’s National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week!

“It’s really tragic out there how many pets are lost every year between accidents and then very, very sadly, euthanasia” says Kurt Grage, Owner/President Invisible Fence Brand of the Finger Lakes, Midstate & Syracuse. “These pets don’t deserve this and so whatever we can do to save them is part of the whole humane thing of doing the right thing.”

Grage says people interested in adopting an animal should first consider the breed of the animal. Just because it catches your eye and maybe your heart at a shelter, it may not be the animal for you. Consider things like the animal’s size, energy level, how often it needs to be groomed, how much it will eat, and where it will go to the bathroom in your yard.

Once adopted, Grage helps homeowners and their new pets by installing the Invisible Fence Brand product on their properties and teaching them how to use it correctly. The dog wears a collar which Grage says receives a static electric stimulation that doesn’t hurt the animal but encourages it to go back in the yard. or to stop and not leave the yard.

