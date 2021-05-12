Jobs Available! Oneida Nation Enterprises Seeks Hundreds of Seasonal Workers

With an increase in tourism expected this summer and some recent expansion, Oneida Nation Enterprises has hundreds of seasonal jobs currently available.

The jobs are both full-time and part-time and are available across all their properties. They include:

Bartenders

Golf Course Beverage Cart Servers

Sports Book Ticket Writers

Restaurant Hosts

Servers

Cooks

Dealers

Housekeepers

Slot Attendants

The jobs are available immediately, with some positions even offering up to $1,000 sign on bonus.

If you are interested, Oneida Nation Enterprises has four upcoming hiring events scheduled and they invite you to take part in one.

“It’s just going to be a fun, low-key, open house style event where anybody can come and check out what we have to offer and all the positions that we have available” says Shawnna Popluhar, a Food & Beverage Manager.

The Seize the Summer Gig Hiring Events are planned for:

May 17: Turning Stone Resort Casino (5218 Patrick Road, Verona)

May 18: YBR Casino & Sports Book (800 W Genesee Street, Chittenango)

May 20: Point Place Casino (450-452 NY-31, Bridgeport)

May 24: The Lake House at Sylvan Beach (301 Park Avenue, Sylvan Beach)

The hiring events will take place from 2pm to 6pm at each location.

Attendees will have a chance to talk with current employees and meet with HR professionals. Oneida Nation Enterprises will also be giving away a lot of gifts and prizes!

Coming from personal experience, I’ve been working for Turning Stone for eight years now. It’s always been a really fun environment. The staff and the management team and the entire Oneida Nation has really been supportive throughout the years, for I think everybody, and I can speak for a lot of people. It’s a great place to work for and you know, we offer flexible schedules and you know, great pay. Shawnna Popluhar, Food & Beverage Manager, Oneida Nation Enterprises

Click here to learn more about the available jobs or pre-register to attend one of the hiring events.