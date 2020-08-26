New Take On The United Way’s Kickoff Cookoff

The United Way of Central New York has cooked up a new way to kick-off their annual campaign season, as they work to help fund local human service programs.

They’ve partnered with 20 local restaurants for 20 days of food, fundraising and fun. It’s a new take on their Kickoff Cookoff, the big food sampling event held at NBT Bank Stadium which usually kicks off the campaign.

13 of the restaurants have created a new menu item or designated an existing one that when ordered, 100% of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the United Way of Central New York. This continues through September 8. These restaurants include:

  • The Fish Friar
  • The Sweet Praxis
  • Oh My Darling
  • Water Street Bagel Co.
  • Thanos Import Market
  • XO Taco
  • Limp Lizard
  • Original Grain
  • New Century Vietnamese
  • Grimaldi’s Luna Park
  • Blend Theory
  • Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
  • Vince’s Gourmet Imports

7 Restaurants are hosting United Way Days, when they will dedicate a portion of the day’s overall sales to United Way of Central New York.

  • Thursday 8/20 – Laci’s Tapas Bar
  • Friday 8/21 – Dinosaur Bar B Cue
  • Saturday 8/22 – Apizza Regionale
  • Sunday 8/23 – Rise N Shine Diner
  • Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 8/25 to 8/27 – Glazed & Confused
  • Wednesday 8/26 – Kitty Hoynes
  • Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9/1 to 9/3 – Glazed & Confused
  • Thursday 9/3 -The Ice Cream Stand (in Clinton Square)

For this year more than ever, we’ve all experienced this time together and what we’ve learned that I wasn’t even really aware of is how much of the money that the government uses to fund human services programs is money they get from sales tax. So with that money drastically reduced, it also means they don’t have the money they need to fund these human service programs. So we hope that our community will once again say ‘Central New York is the best place. We are going to put our heads together and invest through payroll deduction, direct gifts, credit card gifts, whatever, so that we can help fill those gaps that are going to be bigger than ever.’

Nancy Kern Eaton, President of the United Way of Central New York

The United Way of Central New York is receiving support for this campaign from Upstate, Wegmans, Hayner Hoyt and SRC.

Click here to learn more about the Kickoff Cookoff campaign, all the featured foods, and the fun social media contest they are running as part of it.

