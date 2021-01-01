We’re remembering Benny Mardones, the rock and roll singer/songwriter who was a fan favorite in Central New York. He died in June following complications from Parkinson’s Disease.

Tim Fox looks back at the many appearance’s Mardones made on Bridge Street. He often spoke about how he credits Central New York with saving his life, and once shared the true story behind his ’80s smash hit “Into The Night.”

The video above also includes the only performance Mardones ever did on the Bridge Street set.