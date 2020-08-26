The 26th Annual Dunkin’ Run Arc Race

Featured
Posted: / Updated:

Like almost every other race in town – the 26th Annual Dunkin’ Run Arc Race has gone virtual for 2020.

“As it turns out, going virtual has it’s benefits” says Joanna Jewett, Director of Development and Public Relations for Arc of Onondaga. “Now people have a two week window. Before, typically with our physical race it’s one day. You come to Longbranch Park. You have one day to complete your walk or run. This year, people have two weeks to complete it.”

Participants can sign up for the 5K, half marathon, 3K walk or the KIDS 1 Mile Fun Run – then complete their own course on their own time between September 5 and 19 and report their results online.

Click here to register or to learn more about the race and how to get involved. You can also call 315-476-7441 extension 1147.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected