Like almost every other race in town – the 26th Annual Dunkin’ Run Arc Race has gone virtual for 2020.

“As it turns out, going virtual has it’s benefits” says Joanna Jewett, Director of Development and Public Relations for Arc of Onondaga. “Now people have a two week window. Before, typically with our physical race it’s one day. You come to Longbranch Park. You have one day to complete your walk or run. This year, people have two weeks to complete it.”

Participants can sign up for the 5K, half marathon, 3K walk or the KIDS 1 Mile Fun Run – then complete their own course on their own time between September 5 and 19 and report their results online.

Click here to register or to learn more about the race and how to get involved. You can also call 315-476-7441 extension 1147.