The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail Brings Back Popular “Bacon On The Lakein” Event

The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail is bringing back in-person events, but with safety in mind.

Their annual Bacon On The Lakein event will be held April 16 to 18.

“It’s a one-day event and you purchase a group of 4 and you purchase an itinerary to follow for that day” says Katherine Chase, the wine trail’s Executive Director. “So, you know exactly where you’re going all day. That way we can make sure you’re safe and compliant at every stop. Safety and bacon were our top priorities for this event!”

Participants must follow their chosen itinerary, which will tell them which winery to start at and when, and when to move to the next location. The ticket price includes 6 wineries, with food and wine samples served at each. Sample sizes have been increased from previous events.

The wineries participating include:

Montezuma Winery

Swedish Hill Winery

Varick Winery

Knapp Winery

Goose Watch Winery

Buttonwood Grove Winery

Toro Run Winery

Cayuga Ridge Estate Winery

Thirsty Owl Wine Co.

Hosmer Winery

Lucas Vineyards

Americana Vineyards

COVID-19 protocols are in place. All tastings will be conducted while you’re seated. All safety mandates must be adhered to and attendees are required to wear masks at all times unless seated.

“There’s still a lot of bacon and fun to be had for the day” adds Chase.

Bacon On The Lakein is happening from 10am to 4pm each day. Saturday, April 17 is already sold out, but tickets are still available for April 16 and 18. They’re being sold only in bundles of 4 to maximize available space and a bundle costs $240 plus taxes and service fees.

Individual tickets are not being sold this year.

Click here for more information and to purchase a ticket bundle.