Toss ‘N’ Fire Wood-Fired Pizza Announces New CNY Location

Business has been good at Toss ‘N’ Fire Wood-Fired Pizza in North Syracuse, where their dining room has been back open for two months following their Coronavirus closure.

“We’re still doing a lot of takeout, a lot more takeout than normal” says owner Nick Sanford. “But people have been taking advantage of the outdoor dining and just starting to kind of slowly come back to dining in and seeing that we’re taking the precautions and doing what we’re supposed to do.”

Following state guidelines, the restaurant has reduced their indoor capacity by 50% and masks are required except when customers are seated and eating. Restaurant staff are wearing masks at all times.

Toss ‘N’ Fire’s food truck is also serving up pizza all over Central New York. This week alone, they have stops planned in Syracuse, Baldwinsville, Warners and Homer.

Sanford also tells Bridge Street that Toss ‘N’ Fire is opening a second eat-in location this fall, at Township 5 in Camillus. “We started on it last week and we’re shooting for a November opening if all goes well” he says.

The North Syracuse location is at 315 North Main Street.

Hours are:

Tuesday through Thursday: 11am to 9pm

Friday and Saturday: 11am to 10pm

Sunday: 12pm to 8pm

To order or for more information, you can call (315) 458-9380 or click here to visit their website, TossNFirePizza.com.