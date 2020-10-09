William Mattar Law Offices Go Pink!

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the William Mattar Law Offices is going pink to help raise awareness.

Outreach Coordinator Megan Lederhouse calls their annual initiative “very important.”

“We’ve been supporting the American Cancer Society for years” she says. “We do a lot. Our logo goes pink. Our commercials go pink. The sign in front of our office goes pink and we support the Making Strides event. This year, we’re supporting the event across New York State so we’re supporting many events.”

In Syracuse, the Making Strides event is planned for Sunday, October 18th at Destiny USA. Click here to learn more.

Lederhouse says they have many employees at their offices that have been personally affected by breast cancer.

Click here to learn more about the efforts of the William Mattar Law Offices to raise awareness.

To find out how the William Mattar Law Offices can help you legally speaking, call (315) 444-4444 or visit WilliamMattar.com.