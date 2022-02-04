February 4th is World Cancer Day, a day to spread awareness of cancer and focus on prevention, detection, and treatment.

While it is a staggering statistic the American Cancer Society says in 2022 there will be two million new cancer cases diagnosed in the United States — more than 118,000 of them right here in New York State. Interim Director, Upstate Cancer Center Dr. Thomas VanderMeer shares some information on what to look for.

To learn more the Upstate Cancer Center has a great website full of information. You can also request an appointment with a doctor.

For more information visit Upstate.edu/cancer.