February is American Heart Month and it’s a great time to check something that often goes unchecked; your blood pressure.

While high blood pressure or hypertension is known as a silent killer the American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to take control of their health. You can help lower your blood pressure with a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.

The American Heart Association has a great website with lots of other helpful information you can visit it at Heart.org. You can also connect with them on social media.