“Feel The Beat” Comes To Netflix

Bridge Street
Sofia Carson stars in Feel The Beat – a brand-new, family-friendly film available now on Netflix.

Carson plays April, a dancer who has to return to her small hometown after failing to find success on Broadway.

“She’s roped into basically teaching a group of misfit young wannabe dancers and I kind of call it The Bad News Bears of dance because that’s what it feels like” says producer Susan Cartsonis. “There’s a love story, she bumps into her old flame, and it’s just funny. It’s full of heart and I’m really proud of it.”

Bridge Street spoke with Cartsonis from her home in Los Angeles.

“One of the things I love about the story is it’s very inclusive. Every kind of person. People with disabilities, body size differences, and also it’s very inclusive in terms of race so you’ll see great diversity and inclusivity in dance.”

Click here to learn more about Feel The Beat.

