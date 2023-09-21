(WSYR-TV) — The Femmes of Rock are coming to Central New York this Friday when they visit Sharkey’s in Liverpool.

Self-described as a “a dynamic female ensemble that seamlessly blends the world of classic rock with electric strings,” Nina DiGregorio, the renowned rock violinist and arranger, joined Bridge Street Thursday to preview the show.

She brought along with her, drummer Jeff Tortora, a Syracuse-native, who “began his career on a homemade drum kit at age five in his parents’ basement. By the age of 21, he was drumming with Joey Belladonna of Anthrax.”

For more information and/or to purchase tickets, head to SyracuseTix.com.